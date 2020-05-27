A 17-year-old died while swimming in Tallchief Cove at Skiatook Lake on Memorial Day, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The male victim, whose name was withheld due to his age, was reported to have been from Honduras. His body was taken to a Tulsa funeral home.
He was seen struggling while swimming at a beach boundary line before he went under and did not resurface just before 5 p.m. It was raining, and troopers reported he was not using a personal flotation device.
Country Corner firefighters recovered his body about 6:20 p.m.