Ten years after he survived the Oklahoma City bombing, Stan Mayer heard a loud pop in a grocery store aisle, as if something had fallen off a shelf and hit the floor right behind him.
He looked around but saw nothing.
“That’s strange,” he thought, shrugging it off and going on with his shopping.
The next day, the bottom of his foot turned black; Mayer realized a piece of shrapnel had come loose somewhere inside his body and had fallen down through him.
“I don’t know how many pieces I still have inside me,” he said recently as the 25th anniversary of the bombing comes this Sunday. “I’ll never be able to say ‘I’m over it.’ ”
Mayer has endured 59 surgeries over the past quarter-century, including operations to remove debris and shrapnel, as well as cosmetic reconstructions. During one procedure, a surgeon found a piece of the blue Oxford shirt Mayer had been wearing on April 19, 1995.
That morning, Mayer had seen the now infamous Ryder truck parked in front of the Murrah Federal Building, across the street from his third-floor office in downtown Oklahoma City’s Journal-Record Building, where he worked as a grants manager for the state’s Historic Preservation Office.
A coworker spoke to him, and Mayer turned away from the window just as the blast went off. His legs went out from under him as they were hit by a piece of the Ryder truck itself, later tagged as evidence and now on display at the Oklahoma City Museum, located inside the restored Journal-Record Building where Mayer was injured.
The bomb killed 168 people, including 19 children, while Oklahoma City hospitals treated nearly 450 wounded. But only 83 bombing victims needed to be hospitalized overnight, according to a 1998 report from the Oklahoma Department of Health, with Mayer having some of the most critical injuries among the survivors.
Hospital nurses gave him a nickname: the Porcupine Man. Unable to lay him down with so much debris sticking out of him, a pair of nurses had to hold him up while four doctors spent more than two hours removing shards of glass and bits of metal. Then a plastic surgeon reattached Mayer’s ears and worked on his face, all without giving Mayer any painkillers. The surgeons thought the medicine might weaken Mayer’s breathing, and they needed all of the hospital’s ventilators for other bombing victims.
“It’s difficult to describe how painful it was. Nothing could touch me, and I couldn’t move, couldn’t even breathe, without severe pain.”
Mayer, now 64 years old, has never been completely without pain since. And not all of it has been physical.
Because he suffered hallucinations and anxiety, Mayer built a 15-foot security fence around his home and added an exterior door to his bedroom in case he needed to make a quick escape.
“The bombing changed everybody who was in it,” Mayer said. “It changed all of us, and we had to get to know ourselves again.”
It even changed his stance against the death penalty, with Mayer submitting a victim impact statement against bomber Timothy McVeigh and testifying in person during the sentencing phase of Terry Nichols’ trial in 1998, when the co-conspirator was sentenced to life in prison.
“It was a relief the day McVeigh died,” Mayer said. “And Nichols should have been killed, too.”
Now retired and living in Vermont, where he has two grandchildren, Mayer never considered coming back to Oklahoma for the 25th anniversary, even before the COVID-19 shutdown canceled public events at the memorial site.
“It will never be a place of peace for me,” he said. “The memorial is for the victims’ families, and I understand that. They want a quiet place to go and to reflect. But the survivors like me? We don’t want to be there.”
