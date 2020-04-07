OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirms an inmate at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester has tested positive for COVID-19.
Four DOC staff members across the department and one probation and parole officer have also tested positive for the virus.
ODOC is working with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to continue implementing its response to the pandemic and preventing community spread, it said in a news release.
Saturday, the state health department provided masks for all inmates and staff.
Sunday, DOC ordered all prisons to secure inmates in their cells while allowing access to necessary services, a move to protect the health of inmates and staff — not intended as a disciplinary measure.
Facility staff will deliver food, medicine, and any other necessities to inmates to limit group gatherings and enhance social distancing. Staff will devise schedules for activities including making phone calls and showering.
ODOC’s pandemic plan as well as resources and links to reliable information are available at doc.ok.gov. The public can call the DOC COVID-19 Update telephone line — 405-425-2556 — for updated pandemic-related information. They can also contact the Community Outreach Unit for more information at community.outreach@doc.ok.gov or 405-425-2607.
Updates are also available on ODOC social media.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OklaDOC
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oklahomadoc/