Mike Hunter

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is pictured in February. Nate Billings/The Oklahoman file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Mike Hunter late Tuesday appealed a lower court’s temporary restraining order that allowed abortions to continue during a health emergency.

Hunter filed the appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit seeking a stay of the temporary restraining order.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order that put on hold elective and minor medical procedures. He later clarified that to include abortion, except for medical emergencies or otherwise necessary to prevent serious health risks to the unborn child’s mother.

The order was designed to preserve personal protective equipment.

The Center for Reproductive Rights and other abortion rights organizations obtained a temporary restraining order on Monday from a federal judge in Oklahoma City.

“As set forth below, the court concludes that while the current public health emergency allows the state of Oklahoma to impose some of the cited measures delaying abortion procedures, it has acted in an ‘unreasonable,’ ‘arbitrary’ and ‘oppressive’ way — and imposed an ‘undue burden’ on abortion access — in imposing requirements that effectively deny a right of access to abortion,” U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin wrote in his temporary restraining order.

Hunter’s brief said the action undermines the state’s ability to manage the pandemic.

The medical restriction would delay the travel of patients and reduce interpersonal contact, the brief said.

It would also reduce the demand on hospital resources as surgical abortions have a risk of hemorrhage, infection, cervical laceration, uterine perforation and death, the brief said.

“The district court abused its discretion in granting a partial TRO (temporary restraining order) that engrafted new exceptions for abortion to the Governor’s elective procedure EO (executive order),” the brief said.

A panel of judges at the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a decision by a lower court that blocked a similar abortion ban in Texas last week. The ruling allows the ban to stay in place pending further legal arguments.

This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more.

Barbara Hoberock

405-528-2465

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @bhoberock

