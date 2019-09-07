NEWKIRK — Investigators looking into sexual misconduct allegations against a suspended school superintendent seized computers, documents and cellphones from Peckham school district offices this week, The Oklahoman has learned. Additional search warrants are expected to be executed in the coming days.
Longtime Superintendent Gary Young is accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with young children as well as with current and former students and staff members, including one staffer who said she received poor evaluations when she rejected his sexual advances.
Young was suspended from his job after the State Board of Education voted Aug. 22 to suspend his teaching and superintendent certificates pending a revocation hearing. The allegations against Young are outlined in the state Department of Education’s application for an emergency order to suspend and revoke his certification.
“The department has received multiple sexual misconduct complaints against Young,” Brad Clark, the agency’s general counsel, wrote in the application. “These complaints include allegations that Young has sexually assaulted adults and minors, groomed minors for sexual abuse and unfairly compensated teachers in exchange for sexual relationships.”