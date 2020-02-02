In a century of scouting in Craig County, there have been 144 Eagle Scouts, bookended by a United States Navy rear admiral and another not yet out of high school.
It’s a legacy of service and dedication that Boy Scout Troop 66 hopes previous generations will pass on. On Saturday night, the troop welcomed past Eagle Scouts, many of them with ties to the troop from decades past, to a dinner at the Craig County Fairgrounds.
Troop 66 Scout Master Brandon Millar said the event grew into a reunion of sorts, but also an opportunity to give scouts a look at their future.
“We just want to get those guys together to honor them,” Millar said. “And it allows our current scouts an opportunity to talk to these guys and see how scouting has shaped their lives and helped them out.”
For Craig County’s most recent Eagle Scout, Seth Buffington, it’s more than life after scouts.
Buffington had his Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony in 2018, and he said he’s excited to meet other members of the fraternity.
“It’s amazing getting to see the ones who came before me,” Buffington said. “I haven’t yet got to meet anybody from Craig County with their Eagle Scout that’s more than 10 years older than I am. It will be interesting to get to know what scouting was like 10, 20, 30 years before I came on the scene.
“I never really thought about how years and years ago there were people before me at my age. Now they’re 40 or 50 or even older than that.”
On the opposite end of the timeline is Craig County’s first Eagle Scout, Rear Adm. Delmer Fahrney, who received the award at age 16 while a member of Troop 1. A 1920 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, he also received a master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Fahrney served in World War II, and a report in Air & Space Magazine credited him as the mind behind the first drone strike, using modified remote-controlled aircraft to bomb targets. He died in 1984 at 85 and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
Millar said it is legacies like Fahrney’s that make Saturday’s event important for his scouts. By the time they’re close to becoming Eagle Scouts themselves, scouts may have been in the program nearly 10 years, and Millar said he wants them to remember why they started scouting.
“Some of them lose sight of ‘Why is it that I started this and what are the reasons this could help me,’” Millar said. “These guys are older and have started their lives and careers. They can have firsthand knowledge to tell these boys if it were not for being an Eagle Scout, they may not have gotten this job or position or whatever.”