OKLAHOMA CITY — A much-debated alcohol distribution law is headed back to court.
An appeal filed Thursday seeks to reverse a ruling by Oklahoma County District Judge Thomas Prince on Aug. 12 that claims Senate Bill 608 violates the state’s constitution.
The bill covers the manner in which alcohol is distributed in Oklahoma and would require the top 25 wine and spirits brands, ranked by sales, be made available to all wholesale distributors in the state.
Supporters of the bill are appealing the matter to the Oklahoma State Supreme Court. The appeal will be heard by either the State Supreme Court or passed to the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals.