On the morning of May 15, two men swung violently in a window-washing basket at the top of the Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City.
Emergency crews rescued the men, and the surrounding streets, the Myriad Botanical Gardens and the downtown streetcar were shut down for several days because of broken glass and other material that had rained down.
An expert told The Oklahoman he speculates the incident likely was due to human error because of weather conditions on that day.
Stefan Bright, safety director for the International Window Cleaning Association, said wind speeds atop the 50-story building likely were too high for safe usage of the machine.