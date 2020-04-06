A young adult died recently from COVID-19.
That unidentified adult was one of five more people who have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. There have been 51 deaths. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 1,327 on Monday.
Deaths from the disease continue to disproportionately affect older populations. About 75% of the deaths have occurred in people older than 65.
However, state health officials reported Monday the first death in the young adult age group, 18 to 35.
The other recently reported deaths include two in Greer County, a male and a female older than 65; one in Osage County, a female older than 65; and one in Pottawatomie County, a male older than 65.
The latest counts of COVID-19 come amid mixed news on Monday. Public health officials are seeking volunteers for the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps, and Hillcrest HealthCare System furloughed 600 employees.