Amtrak is offering $32 one-way tickets between Oklahoma City and Dallas, good for travel Oct. 11 through Oct. 13, allowing for fans of OU-Texas football game to travel down the day before the game and return the day after. For a round trip, it will be $64 per person.
The “Big Game Train” is scheduled to leave the Santa Fe Depot in Oklahoma City at 8:25 a.m. Oct. 11 and arrive at 2 p.m. at the downtown Dallas Union Station. Fans can join the game train at any of the stops in Norman, Purcell, Pauls Valley, Ardmore, and also in Texas at Gainesville and Fort Worth.
No. 5 ranked Oklahoma plays No. 12 Texas at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 in the Cotton Bowl.
The Heartland Flyer will leave downtown Dallas Union Station on Oct. 13 at 2:15 p.m. and arrive at 9:27 p.m. in Oklahoma City.
“With kickoff set to take place on Oct. 12, the highways between Oklahoma and Texas will no doubt be jammed with fans headed to this game,” according to a release from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
“The Heartland Flyer wants to give fans the ‘option route’ so they can take the Big Game Train and relax instead of tackling traffic or calling timeouts for gas breaks.”
Seating is limited, and fans should tackle this ticket deal as soon as possible to ensure their spot, the release said.
For fares and schedules or to book, buy and print a ticket, call 800-USA-RAIL or go to Amtrak.com. For the special “Big Game Train” rates, use the promo code V204 when booking travel on the Heartland Flyer.