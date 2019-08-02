For all intents and purposes, James Thompson was the warrior, the heart and a light to those around him.
At his parents' dinner table in Muskogee, in shrapnel-filled streets of Iraq and with the animals he loved so dearly, Thompson was never there for himself, but rather for others. This isn't news to those who knew Thompson or those who watched his work on Animal Planet's Wolves and Warriors.
On Saturday, Thompson's friends and family will gather for his funeral at the Antioch Temple of Hope Church in Muskogee. Thompson, 37, died from injuries suffered in a car crash July 27 near Savanna in Pittsburg County.
Thompson had returned to Muskogee in July after spending nearly 3 years at the Lockwood Animal Rescue Center in Frazier Park, California, where he and other combat veterans work with rescued wolves, wolfdogs and other animals. The nonprofit's activities were documented in eight episodes of Wolves and Warriors that aired in fall 2018. When he wasn't in California, he was home in Muskogee County helping those who needed it.
Thompson's mother, Gail, said her son had a vision to help not only animals like those at Lockwood, but also to one day open a center to keep kids off the street. She said though her heart breaks for the loss of her son, Thompson's legacy of caring for others lives on.
"You wonder what people remember," Gail said. "Through his life, so many people have been touched. I'm thankful and proud to be called his mother."
A graduate of Muskogee High School, Thompson was a native of Summit, a town he tirelessly sought to put back on the map along the rail line southwest of Muskogee. Thompson enlisted in the Army in 2002 and served for 5 years, including two combat tours in Iraq. After his service, Thompson found his way to LARC while attending classes for his dog training certificate.
When Matthew Simmons, CEO of LARC and a fellow veteran, first met Thompson during a visit with the training class, he said he had no idea the dread-locked man in front of him would be not only a close friend, but also become a part of LARC's foundation.
Part of the secluded rescue center's mission in the Los Padres National Forest is to provide employment opportunities for combat veterans needing a therapeutic environment. Thompson was a part of hundreds of rescues and an intricate part of rescuing both wolves and veterans, and Simmons said it feels like "my arm's been cut off" losing Thompson.
"For both James and me, Lockwood started the healing process and we continued it with others," Simmons said. "It's not a gift unless you can give it away, and James gave it away freely every day of his life."
After a short time at the secluded rescue center in Los Padres National Forest, Simmons said Thompson had his best medicine in helping both wild animals and other veterans.
Lorin Lindner, Simmons' wife and LARC's co-founder and president, said one of the animals took a special liking to Thompson. Lichen, a coyote orphaned at only 4 weeks old, was rescued and grew attached to Thompson.
Lindner said Lichen's personality will be a lasting memory of the man Thompson was.
"He raised that pup, hand-fed him, held him and carried him," Lindner said. "There's no coyote in the world like this coyote. This coyote is loving, friendly, affectionate. Nobody can believe what this coyote is, and that's Thompson, that's what he put into him.
"And this coyote is going to be heartbroken not to see him again just like the rest of us."
It got to the point where not only did people look forward to working with Thompson every day, but the animals at LARC lined the fence waiting for Thompson to arrive.
There were countless food runs, getting steaks and chicken for the wolves and helping get truckloads of dog food to other rescues in the area, each of them a cherished memory for a rescue center that lost one of its own.
"I haven't decided how to memorialize him, but he deserves a bronze statue at the front of my gate," Simmons said. "He was an amazing man, he was the heart and the beat of Lockwood. He's going to continue going on, but not having him here is catastrophic.
"I've seen many young men pass, both in service and out. Nothing has hit me this hard. Nothing."