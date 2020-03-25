Jason Lowe

OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Jason Lowe said Wednesday that he is recovering and doing well after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

He is the second lawmaker to announce a positive test. Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, also is recovering after testing positive. One Senate staffer and two House staffers have also tested positive.

Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, reported several days ago he began experiencing symptoms that included a fever, chills, body aches and exhaustion. He immediately contacted his primary care physician and quarantined at home.

Although Lowe is currently showing no symptoms, he is continuing to self-isolate so that he does not pose a risk to others.

“I am extremely grateful for the care that I received, and I have a new appreciation for what thousands of Oklahoma health care workers are dealing with right now,” Lowe said. “I encourage us all to support those in our communities who put their lives on the line for the citizens of the great state of Oklahoma. Let’s lift these selfless professionals up in prayer and support during this crisis.”

The OKC legislator encourages the public to heed government warnings relating to social distancing in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It is of vital importance that we all stay home to help flatten the curve swiftly and effectively,” Lowe said. “I am encouraged that we will get through this together. Thank you for your continued support and prayers.”

Resources from the state can be found at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

