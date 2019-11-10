Voters in the Catoosa Public Schools district will decide Tuesday on a $2.25 million bond issue for land for future school sites, a new early childhood center and a new elementary school.
The bond issue would raise property taxes for those in the district 4.99%, according to the district’s website.
A homeowner who paid $100 in property taxes would pay $104.99 if the bond issue passes; one who paid $500 in property taxes would pay $524.93, the district said.
Catoosa currently has one of the lowest bond millage rates in the area at 19.43, the district said. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed property value. Also Tuesday, voters in the city of Pawhuska will decide whether to extend two sales taxes.
Proposition 1 would extend a one-quarter of 1% sales tax for economic development. Proposition 2 would extend a three-quarter of 1% sales tax for street and sidewalk repairs and resurfacing.
Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.