Catoosa's R.J. Wells Middle School, just east of the high school campus, is pictured in Catoosa in 2015. Tulsa World file

Voters in the Catoosa Public Schools district will decide Tuesday on a $2.25 million bond issue for land for future school sites, a new early childhood center and a new elementary school.

The bond issue would raise property taxes for those in the district 4.99%, according to the district’s website.

A homeowner who paid $100 in property taxes would pay $104.99 if the bond issue passes; one who paid $500 in property taxes would pay $524.93, the district said.

Catoosa currently has one of the lowest bond millage rates in the area at 19.43, the district said. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed property value. Also Tuesday, voters in the city of Pawhuska will decide whether to extend two sales taxes.

Proposition 1 would extend a one-quarter of 1% sales tax for economic development. Proposition 2 would extend a three-quarter of 1% sales tax for street and sidewalk repairs and resurfacing.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.

