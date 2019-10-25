Prescription Drugs (copy)

Mark Lennihan/AP file

 Mark Lennihan

Select Walmart stores in the Tulsa area are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. 

The locations join several thousand others nationwide where participants can safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications with local law enforcement agencies. 

Meant to draw awareness to best practices for prescription drug disposal, as well as the cycle of prescription drug abuse and overdose deaths gripping the country, the program has collected more than 11 million pounds of prescription drugs since the event's inauguration in 2010. 

For the program's 18th Take Back Day, organizers are accepting vape pens and e-cigarette devices on the condition consumers remove batteries from the devices. 

National Take Back Day locations, Oct. 26, 2019: 

Tulsa

Freeland Brown Pharmacy, 4112 S. Peoria Ave. 

News On 6, 303 N. Boston Ave.  

Promenade Mall parking lot, 4107 S. Yale Ave.

Reasor's, 7114 S. Sheridan Road

THE M.E.T. Recycling Center, 3495 S. Sheridan Road 

Walgreens, 1438 N. Lewis Ave. 

Bartlesville 

Bartlesville Police Department, 615 S. Johnstone Ave. 

Fire Station No. 3, 100 SE Madison Blvd. 

Fire Station No. 4, 3501 SE Price Road 

Catoosa

Walmart Supercenter, 19801 Robson Road

Claremore

Walmart Supercenter 1500 S Lynn Riggs Blvd. 

Chouteau 

Chouteau Family Pharmacy 214 N. Chouteau Ave. 

Pawhuska

Pawhuska Police Department, 128 W. Main St.  

Sallisaw

Walmart Supercenter, 1101 W. Ruth Ave.

Sapulpa

Walmart Supercenter, 1002 W. Taft Ave. 

Stilwell

Walmart Supercenter, RR 6 Box 1895

To find more locations, visit bit.ly/DEATakeBackDay

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you