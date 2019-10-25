Select Walmart stores in the Tulsa area are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
The locations join several thousand others nationwide where participants can safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications with local law enforcement agencies.
Meant to draw awareness to best practices for prescription drug disposal, as well as the cycle of prescription drug abuse and overdose deaths gripping the country, the program has collected more than 11 million pounds of prescription drugs since the event's inauguration in 2010.
For the program's 18th Take Back Day, organizers are accepting vape pens and e-cigarette devices on the condition consumers remove batteries from the devices.
National Take Back Day locations, Oct. 26, 2019:
Tulsa
Freeland Brown Pharmacy, 4112 S. Peoria Ave.
News On 6, 303 N. Boston Ave.
Promenade Mall parking lot, 4107 S. Yale Ave.
Reasor's, 7114 S. Sheridan Road
THE M.E.T. Recycling Center, 3495 S. Sheridan Road
Walgreens, 1438 N. Lewis Ave.
Bartlesville
Bartlesville Police Department, 615 S. Johnstone Ave.
Fire Station No. 3, 100 SE Madison Blvd.
Fire Station No. 4, 3501 SE Price Road
Catoosa
Walmart Supercenter, 19801 Robson Road
Claremore
Walmart Supercenter 1500 S Lynn Riggs Blvd.
Chouteau
Chouteau Family Pharmacy 214 N. Chouteau Ave.
Pawhuska
Pawhuska Police Department, 128 W. Main St.
Sallisaw
Walmart Supercenter, 1101 W. Ruth Ave.
Sapulpa
Walmart Supercenter, 1002 W. Taft Ave.
Stilwell
Walmart Supercenter, RR 6 Box 1895
To find more locations, visit bit.ly/DEATakeBackDay.