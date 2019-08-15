The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a Fort Smith, Arkansas, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sequoyah County on Wednesday evening.
Matt Hutchinson, 38, was pronounced dead at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday at a Sallisaw hospital after suffering head injuries in the crash. Hutchinson was reportedly eastbound on Oklahoma 141 three miles west of Ganns when his vehicle left the road to the right.
Hutchinson's 2003 GMC pickup reportedly crossed County Road 4650 and hit an embankment. He was pinned for about 40 minutes before being extricated by firefighters from Brent, state troopers and Pafford EMS, according to a news release.