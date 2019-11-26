...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT.
* IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO
SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR
VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON
BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
A camera equipped with lights is lowered into a mine shaft as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance and presumed deaths of two Welch girls. Gary Crow/For the Tulsa World
PICHER — A camera outfitted with lights was lowered 175 feet down a mine shaft by members of the Tulsa Dive Team as part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance and presumed deaths of two missing Welch girls — Ashley Freeman and Lauri Bible.
The camera was lowered into the mine shaft in the Tar Creek area of northern Ottawa County.
"It’s the same mine shaft where a witness reported to authorities he saw three men,” said Gary Stansill, District 12 District Attorney investigator.
The witness came forward after seeing media reports and later identified two of the men as Warren Phillip Welch II and David Pennington — the two now deceased men are implicated in the kidnapping and presumed deaths of the teens.
“This sighting was sometime in 2000 — he remembered it was warmer weather,” Stansill said. “He also remembered the vehicle they were in. He gave details of the vehicle and description of the individuals he saw.”
Stansill declined to release the type of vehicle the witness said he saw.
Ashley’s parents Danny and Kathy Freeman, were shot and their mobile home set on fire on Dec. 30, 1999.
The witness said he ran into the men later at a store and one man looked at him real hard, he said.
Stansill stressed Tuesday’s camera drop was not a search for the Welch girls, but to see if a camera could navigate through the mine shaft. After reviewing video, investigators will make a return trip to the mine shaft.
“We want to study the mine workings to see if when the water ran down the shaft it could have washed the remains into another area,” Stansill said.
The mine water temperature is in the upper 50s and the remains could be preserved, he said.
Tuesday’s camera drop showed images of leaves and some fish.
“We were at this mine shaft on Memorial Day weekend,” said Lorene Bible, Lauria’s mother.
“We will search and if the girls are not there, we will check it off and go to the next one,” Bible said.
“The court case is not closure,” Bible said. “When we find remains or the bodies — that’s closure.”
“Everyday I tell her (Lauria) we are trying to find you,” Bible said.
Ronnie Busick, a known associate of Welch and Pennington, is charged in Craig County District Court on charges of arson, murder and kidnapping, and remains in the Craig County jail held on a $ 1 million bail. He has denied any involvement or knowledge of the whereabouts of the girls’ remains.
An affidavit filed when Busick was arrested and charged in Craig County District Court in April 2018 says the girls’ bodies were believed to be "in a pit in Picher."
Welch died from ALS at age 61 in 2007, and Pennington died at age 56 in 2015 after a long decline in health related to drug use, authorities said.
