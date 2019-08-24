The body of a 67-year-old man was recovered from the Illinois River on Saturday after he reportedly drowned while kayaking on the river, the Grand River Dam Authority police reported.
Police have yet to release the man's identity, but said he had been floating on a kayak near the Diamondhead Landing area on the river when it traveled into a log jam and capsized.
A news release indicated the man was trapped underneath the water for several minutes before emergency rescue crews responded to the location at 10:18 a.m. Police said pedestrians in the area attempted to save the man but were unsuccessful in their efforts.
The man's body, police said, was recovered at 11 a.m. No other information about the incident was made available.