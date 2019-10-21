Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a Cherokee County man who has been missing since Oct. 5.
Lloyd Brent Miller, 39, was reported missing by his family on Oct. 7. He has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 5, the Cherokee County Sheriff's office said in a news release.
Miller is a resident of the Chicken Creek area of southern Cherokee County and is described as 5-foot 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.
He left his home without his cellular telephone. Searches of the Chicken Creek area have so far been unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information into the disappearance of Miller is asked to contact Capt. James Brown at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-456-2583.