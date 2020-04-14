Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Eric Pfeifer

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Eric Pfeifer is pictured in 2018. Jim Beckel/The Oklahoman file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's chief medical examiner, Dr. Eric Pfeifer, said he thinks his office should be testing all deaths that fall under its jurisdiction — even homicides — to get a better idea of the prevalence of the coronavirus.

"I think that's the only way to get a true baseline of what's out there," he said Saturday.

He and his pathologists already are examining several suspected and confirmed cases per week, he said.

"They are definitely on the front lines," he said of his team.

Click here for the full story at Oklahoman.com.

Tags

Recommended for you