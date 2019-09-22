OKMULGEE — Ballot counting went late into the night Saturday at the Muscogee (Creek) Nation complex.
As of 9 p.m., no results were available from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Election Board, as only a handful of the 19 precincts had even returned ballot boxes.
Principal Chief James Floyd announced in June that he would not run for a second term. Candidates seeking to succeed him include former Tulsa District Reps. Sam Alexander and Steve Bruner, current National Council Speaker Lucien Tiger III, current National Council Second Speaker David Hill and Jackie Jackson, a Porter-based grant writer and planning director for the Otoe-Missouria Tribe.
Also running are Thlopthlocco Tribal Town administrator Tim Good Voice, Tulsa construction business owner Joseph Rogers Jr., Okmulgee attorney Brenda Golden and Monte Randall, dean of academic affairs for the College of the Muscogee Nation.
Former Principal Chief George Tiger is listed on the ballot as well. However, in light of his Sept. 13 guilty plea in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the tribe’s election board confirmed Monday that he is not eligible to win.
Due to term limits, Second Chief Louis Hicks is also not seeking re-election.
Two current members of the National Council, Okmulgee District Rep. Del Beaver and McIntosh District Rep. Adam Jones III, are vying to replace him.
In addition to the two executive branch positions, eight of the 16 National Council seats — one per district — were on the ballot, with each carrying a four-year term. In accordance with constitutional amendments approved in 2009, voters got to cast ballots for all legislative seats, regardless of where they reside.
If no one candidate in a race earns a majority of the votes, the top two finishers will advance to the Nov. 2 general election, with early walk-in voting set for Oct. 30-31 at four precincts across the tribe’s jurisdictional area.
The appeal period starts at 8 a.m. Monday and runs through 5 p.m. Friday.