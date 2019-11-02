OKMULGEE — For the second time in less than six weeks, ballot counting went late into the night Saturday at the Muscogee (Creek) Nation tribal complex.
With 11 precincts reporting as of press time, Second Speaker David Hill led a six-candidate field for Principal Chief by 104 votes over former Tulsa District Rep. Bim Stephen Bruner.
Along with the office of Principal Chief, Second Chief and seven National Council seats are also being considered.
Principal Chief candidates include Hill, Bruner, National Council Speaker Lucian Tiger III, College of Muscogee (Creek) Nation dean Monte Randall, Thlopthlocco Tribal Town administrator Tim Good Voice and former Tulsa District Rep. Sam Alexander.
Current Principal Chief James Floyd chose not to seek a second term. Four candidates who were on the original primary ballot either withdrew or were disqualified.
Due to term limits, Second Chief Louis Hicks is not seeking re-election. Two current members of the National Council, Okmulgee District Rep. Del Beaver and McIntosh District Rep. Adam Jones III, are vying to replace him.
As of press time, Beaver led Jones III 2177 votes to 863.
In accordance with constitutional amendments approved in 2009, Creek voters get to cast ballots for all legislative seats, regardless of where they reside or are registered to vote.
Tulsa District candidates Cynthia Tiger and Jerry Wilson withdrew after the Sept. 21 primary, leaving the incumbent, Robert Hufft, unopposed. National Council seats for Creek, Hughes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Tukvpvtce and Wagoner/Mayes/Rogers districts all appeared on the ballot.
Originally scheduled to be the tribe’s general election, Saturday’s vote was the product of a court order. On Oct. 2, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Supreme Court vacated the all results from the tribe’s Sept. 21 primary election due to questionable ballot security practices. A team from the Atlanta-based Carter Center was on hand Saturday to observing the voting and vote counting procedures.
If no one candidate in a race earns a majority of the votes, the top two finishers will advance to the Dec. 14 general election.
The appeal period starts at 8 a.m. Monday and runs through 5 p.m. Friday. Additionally, a district court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday to consider what action, if any, to take regarding absentee ballots returned after the published deadline. The hearing comes after Bruner’s campaign filed a complaint Thursday requesting an extended deadline for absentee ballots returns, citing more than 300 voters who did not receive their ballots in time.