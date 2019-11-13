OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma affiliate of the Southern Baptist Convention has been known as the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma for 113 years, but the organization has decided on a simpler moniker.
A new name for the state's largest faith group was unveiled at the denomination's annual meeting Monday and Tuesday at Quail Springs Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. It was presented as part of a new strategy initiative called "Advance 2020." The strategy includes new goals, new staff roles and a shift in financial priorities as delegates approved the group's $26.1 million budget for 2020.
The Rev. Hance Dilbeck, executive director-treasurer, said the new branding aligns with the group's declared mission and priorities.
"While our legal name Baptist General Convention of the State of Oklahoma remains, we'll present ourselves more simply and clearly as 'Oklahoma Baptists,'" Dilbeck said to church members gathered in Oklahoma City.
