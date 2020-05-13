The chief and deputy chief of the Bartlesville Police Department are on paid administrative leave while the city reviews internal complaints leveled by two police employees, a city spokeswoman said.
Chief Tracy Roles and Deputy Chief Rocky Bevard were placed on leave “in order to protect the rights of all parties involved and to ensure a full and impartial review” of the complaints, Chief Communications Officer Kelli Williams said. Williams did not specify details about the contents of the complaints, nor was it clear whether Roles or Bevard — or both — are subjects or witnesses to them.
Rick Silver, the special assistant to the chief, will serve as acting chief in Roles’ and Bevard’s absence.
Roles became the Bartlesville police chief as of Oct. 1, 2018, after having served as the chief for the Anadarko Police Department. Officials said at the time that he was chosen among a group of finalists that included three people within the Bartlesville Police Department.
The city in July announced Bevard’s promotion to deputy police chief after a more than three-decade career with the agency, including nine years as patrol captain.
Last year, the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise reported Roles expressed concerns about what he viewed as a “lack of oversight and accountability” for the department’s reserve program. The comments came after Jerry Kelley, a then-reserve officer, was arrested on allegations of embezzling from the program and the Bartlesville Police Explorers.
Roles said then that it appeared “almost like the reserve unit was running their own police department” separate from full-time employees. The embezzlement case against Kelley is pending and is set for trial in July.
Featured video