A Beggs woman died in an all-terrain vehicle crash outside Hichita in McIntosh County on Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Sarah Owens, 33, was driving a 2010 Polaris Razor south on County Road 4050 about 6 p.m. when troopers say she took a turn too quickly onto eastbound Oklahoma 266.

Troopers reported Owens had an odor of alcohol about her person, and said  neither she nor her passenger were wearing seat belts or helmets.

The ATV ran off the road to the right, then came back to the left across the center line and rolled a quarter of a time, ejecting Owens, the report states. 

She was taken to a hospital where she later died. 

Her passenger, a 35-year-old Beggs man, was uninjured, according to the report. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

