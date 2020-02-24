Two new government supercomputers set to go online in 2022 will give meteorologists better forecast models resulting in more accurate weather predictions, officials said.
Two new Cray computers, an operational primary and backup, will be located in Manassas, Virginia, and Phoenix. The computers — each with a 12 petaflop capacity — will be operational and ready to implement by early 2022 after a period of code migration and testing.
They will replace two existing computers, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a recent news release.
Coupled with NOAA’s research and development supercomputers in West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi and Colorado, which have a combined capacity of 16 petaflops, the supercomputing capacity supporting NOAA’s new operational prediction and research will be 40 petaflops.
A petaflop is a quadrillion (thousand trillion), or 10 to the 15th power of operations per second.
“This increase in high-performance computing will triple the capacity and double the storage and interconnect speed, allowing NOAA to unlock possibilities for better forecast model guidance ...” the agency said.
Susan Buchanon, director of public affairs for the National Weather Service, said in a phone interview Monday from Silver Spring, Maryland, that new supercomputing capabilities will enhance forecasting in three ways.
First, it will provide higher-resolution models that will allow forecasters to anticipate events such as thunderstorms and flash floods at smaller scales — at the county or even “hyper-local area,” she said.
Second, it will allow for more comprehensive models that can show, for example, when snow is changing to rain. “We’ll also be able to better use our observations to describe the state of the atmosphere,” she said.
Third, she said, it will allow for better “model ensembles,” or how “confident” the forecast is. “If we use larger ensembles, it will provide us more information to give us more confidence,” she said. “If (the models) are converging we would have a lot more confidence in a particular forecast.”
The supercomputers’ contracted cost has a cap of $505.2 million over a 10-year period, including hardware, software, facilities and labor to operate and maintain them, Buchanon said.
They will be used across the National Weather Service, including centers such as the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, she said, which issues tornado and severe thunderstorm watches for the entire country.
In addition, Buchanon said the weather service will make the model codes available to the research community as a whole in what’s called the Unified Forecast System.
“We’re trying to make it a community model so we can see what kind of improvements they can make,” she said.
Asked if the public would likely see any changes in NWS forecast wording with the new computers, Buchanon said, “Certainly if we have better confidence in our forecast, we will be able to communicate that.
“You’ll get more confident wording. That’s really important to emergency managers.”
She noted that while computer models are not forecasts themselves, operational forecasters strongly rely on them.
“This is an exciting time for all of us in the weather research and operations community, with bold changes on the horizon,” said National Weather Service Director Louis W. Uccellini.
