HULBERT — On her table set up in a meeting hall at Sequoyah State Park scatted with short of sticks and rocks and bits of dirt, Crys Davis stared at what looked like green spaghetti her laptop for answers.
Next to it an attached cord led to a small digital microscope, a device that looked like a small flashlight on a little stand pointing down at a bit of moss on the table. Asked to explain, she moved the microscope to a new position.
“See what this looks like now,” she asked, pointing to the laptop with what now looked like a bland photo of a plate of spiral-cut zucchini.
“Now watch,” she said.
Spritzed a small amount of water under the microscope and the view came to life. The spirals unraveled, the overall view burst with green, and now it looked more like someone’s damp lawn — mostly grass but a few broad-leafed plants as well.
This dime-sized view of brownish spirals suddenly revealed at least two species of moss, a tiny example of what went on in a big way at the park from 4 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday as a record 450 citizen scientists and biologists participated in BioBlitz! OK 2019, an annual 24-hour volunteer biological survey that covers a piece of Oklahoma. They picked apart the park’s landscape, waters to skies, and documented 881 species of everything from fungi and fish to trees and birds.
Among the bits of moss, Davis even found tiny insects that were added to the count.
“What’s neat about this event is just how much everyone can learn,” she said.
This was the 19th such event, the first of which involved “a couple dozen” biologists, according to Tony Stancampiano a biology professor from Oklahoma City University who has directed the mammalogy crew every year.
In 2001 he and his then 9-year-old daughter, attended the event. This year Three Rivers Nature Center naturalist Angelina Stancampio was a co-coordinator for the event at the park where she works as a naturalist. She and her father have attended every single event.
“It’s kind of come full circle. It’s so awesome,” she said. “And I get to keep the inventory, which is wonderful. When people come here I can tell them, ‘you know Sequoyah State Park has over 800 species of flora and fauna.’ All these experts have come out and identified these things. To hire people to do that would be ridiculous, but they have come willingly and donated their time and their talent to identifying all these things.”
BioBlitz Oklahoma is organized by the Oklahoma Biological Survey, which is both a state agency and a department of the University of Oklahoma and serves at the state’s storehouse of biological information.
The BioBlitz is less a scientific exercise and more a community outreach and education event, according to organizer Pricilla Crawford, conservation biologist with the Survey.
“We’re inspiring people and showing them that Oklahoma needs biodiversity protection,” she said.
Along with the count, the event includes dozens of walks through the area and talks led by the experts who come to the area and lend their expertise to the count. The citizen scientists, which may be anyone from an experienced lifetime bird watcher to a child with sharp eyes and a willingness to point things out, collect the information and bring the toughest ones to the attention of the experts.
The count has evolved both in its outreach and its methods, Tony Stancampiano said.
This year, for example, the digital microscope helped with identifying mosses and one of the ornithologists brought a special microphone that allowed the crew to listen to the sky at night.
“Birds have nocturnal flight calls and when they are migrating over they will make these species-specific chirps that we can hear,” explained Jeremy Ross, an ornithologist with the Survey.
Nature enthusiasts Kathy Harding of Broken Arrow and Bob Phillips of Tulsa have been to several of the events.
“This was just a great location for anyone in Tulsa,” Harding said. “I go when they have the facilities, I don’t camp unless it’s a Holiday Inn so last year on the way home from the BioBlitz at Greenleaf State Park I booked a lakeside cabin here.”
Phillips, who volunteers at Oxley Nature Center in Tulsa, said he appreciates the crowd, the experts and the chance to pick up new information he can share with others.
“This has to be the largest collection of citizen scientists in the state,” he said. “It’s exciting to be around so many people who know what they’re talking about.”