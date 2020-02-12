Son of a Tulsa-area preacher, Wayman Tisdale dominated the basketball court first, going from Booker T. Washington High School to the NBA by way of the University of Oklahoma.
After 12 seasons of professional ball, he turned his full attention to his other love: music.
Tisdale became an accomplished jazz musician and bandleader and released multiple albums.
Tisdale died in 2009 at age 44 after a two-year battle with cancer.
Today, his memory is kept alive by the Wayman Tisdale Foundation as well as at the Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy, a Tulsa elementary school renamed in his honor in 2018.
