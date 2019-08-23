A rail operator is seeking to derail an Oklahoma law that requires railroads operating in the state to minimize blocking road-rail crossings for longer than 10 minutes without good reason.
BNSF Railway Co. filed a lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Oklahoma City to challenge the law.
The suit, which targets Oklahoma’s elected corporation commissioners and two cities that have cited the operator for violations so far, asserts railroad operations are governed by federal agencies.
The action came as no surprise to an Oklahoman who has spent decades fighting for common-sense transportation solutions to enable all types (of businesses) to grow and prosper.
“Oklahoma taxpayers will get to pay to defend a state law that legislators knew was completely without merit,” Tom Elmore, executive director of the North American Transportation Institute, said after reacting to the news with a hearty laugh.