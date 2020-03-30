A Bristow couple died Sunday after they were involved in a collision on U.S. 266.
Emergency responders pronounced Erwin Christensen and Janet Christensen, both 62 and from Bristow, dead at the scene, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Two girls — a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old — in a separate vehicle sustained head and torso injuries in the crash that happened after 3:30 p.m. about 2 miles east of Hitchita.
A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, in which the children were passengers, “was advancing on” another vehicle when it went left of the center line and collided with a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, troopers stated. Erwin Christensen was driving the Jetta, and Janet Christensen was a passenger.
The Equinox did not make contact with the vehicle it was advancing on, the report states.
The Equinox driver and the children were transported to a Tulsa hospital. They were in critical condition Sunday night. The driver was not wearing a safety belt.
The condition of the vehicles’ drivers at the time of the collision remains under investigation.