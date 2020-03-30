A Bristow couple died Sunday after they were involved in a collision on U.S. 266.
Emergency responders pronounced Erwin Christensen and Janet Christensen, both 62 and from Bristow, dead at the scene, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Two girls in a separate vehicle, a 3- and a 4-year-old, sustained head and torso injuries in the crash that happened after 3:30 p.m. about two miles east of Hitchita.
A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, in which the children were passengers, "was advancing on" another vehicle when it went left of the center line and collided with a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, troopers stated. Erwin Christensen was driving the Jetta, and Janet Christensen was a passenger. The Equinox had never made with the other vehicle, according to the report.
The Equinox driver and the two children were transported to a Tulsa hospital. They were in critical condition as of Sunday night. The driver was not wearing a safety belt.
The condition of the vehicles' drivers at the time of the collision remains under investigation.