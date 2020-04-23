Broken Arrow Rose District

Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond will terminate the city’s emergency declarations regarding sheltering in place effective Friday. Tulsa World file

The mayor of Broken Arrow called Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plans to re-open the state’s economy “sensible” on Thursday and said he would end the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration effective midnight Friday.

But Bixby’s mayor said while data about the spread of the virus in his city is promising, he urged caution on resuming business as normal too soon.

“We have to see what other communities around us are doing,” Bixby Mayor Brian Guthrie told the Tulsa World Thursday afternoon. “If we open up more than Tulsa, we could be inviting people to Bixby from Tulsa. There’s definitely a balance we’ve gotta find between the state and our other municipal neighbors.”

Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond announced earlier Thursday that he planned to terminate the emergency declaration he enacted in response to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus. In doing so, he said, city officials created the “BA Rising” task force with the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation to assist businesses as they start recovering from required orders to close.

The move allows personal care businesses in Broken Arrow such as hair and nail salons to open as early as this weekend, as Stitt said such establishments can begin working with clients in-person as long as they follow health protocols. Restaurants will be able to open beginning May 1.

“We have had around 900 people hospitalized throughout the whole thing and we’ve had 3,400 hospitalized with the flu,” Thurmond said of COVID-19 statistics in the state. So far, Broken Arrow has had 87 positive cases of coronavirus, of which 8 people have died. Sixty-five patients have recovered, leaving only 14 active cases in one of Oklahoma’s largest cities, Thurmond said.

However, he acknowledged COVID-19 has shown it is more contagious than the seasonal flu and he will continue to “look at the data” so the city can take action if the spread gets out of control.

“But we do have capacity for a certain amount of surge,” Thurmond said, referencing hospitals’ patient capacities. “Hopefully that doesn’t happen but it’s likely that we’re going to see some increase. Everyone tells us, from the federal government on down, that we’ll see a surge when we open back up.”

The Bixby City Council will address possibly easing restrictions on those businesses in a special meeting Friday afternoon, which Guthrie said will take place over video conference and be broadcast live online.

“We actually have no active cases that we’re aware of in our city,” Guthrie said. “Everything we’ve done like social distancing has helped and that’s why we’ve got low numbers.” However, Guthrie said he isn’t ready to discuss loosening restrictions outside of those Stitt outlined for personal care businesses — which he expects will happen in Bixby by May 1 — until at least the council’s regular meeting scheduled for Monday.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will hold a news conference Friday to provide an update on the city’s COVID-19 response, which Guthrie said will be helpful as Bixby determines how to handle the situation.

“It is probably time to start opening back up, but we’ve gotta be careful,” he said, noting the importance of seeing a sustained decline in cases.

Thurmond, though, said residents in Broken Arrow will have the freedom to stay home if they choose even when emergency proclamations expire.Similarly, businesses can remain closed if they don’t feel comfortable reopening, he said. He noted those 65 and older remain under Stitt’s safer-at-home order until at least May 6.

