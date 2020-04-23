Broken Arrow city officials are following in step with the governor's plan to lessen restrictions that were implemented to slow the spread of a deadly and infectious disease.
Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond will end the city's emergency declaration in response to COVID-19 at midnight Friday. The city will continue following Gov. Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" order, according to a news release.
“The City Council discussed the local proclamations in place in connection with the pandemic for BA at its meeting last Tuesday night," Thurmond said in a prepared statement. "My fellow City Councilors and myself, as well as our City Manager and his staff feel the governor’s plan is sensible and Broken Arrow will follow a plan consistent with the Governor’s."
In late March, Broken Arrow city officials ordered the closure of certain types of businesses and dine-in restaurants within the city limits. By March's end, Thurmond had issued a shelter-in-place order.
The major suburb’s order came three days after Tulsa and Oklahoma City issued shelter-in-place orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stitt announced on Wednesday that personal care businesses may reopen Friday and other businesses, such as restaurants, may reopen May 1. Stitt outlined a three-phase plan to reopen the state economy.
Broken Arrow city officials said in a news release that they are developing a recovery plan for businesses and have established a task force with the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation. They call it "BA Rising."
Bixby city officials, likewise, are meeting Friday afternoon to discuss their various proclamations.