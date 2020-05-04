We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The business-oriented political organization FreedomWorks ranks Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's response to the COVID-19 among the best in the nation in a report released Monday.

Stitt was among nine governors given an A on FreedomWorks' "Economic Report Card" for coronavirus response. He appeared on a teleconference Monday morning with governors Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Brian Kemp of Georgia, as well as Stephen Moore, a supply-side economic advocate with ties to the Trump administration and several conservative groups.

Stitt has been both praised and criticized for his approach to the virus, which has killed 238 Oklahomans as of Monday morning. Most businesses that had been closed because of the epidemic were allowed to begin reopening on a limited basis Friday.

Stitt reiterated his position that Oklahoma's relatively low hospitalization and reported infection rates justify a gradual lifting of most mitigation measures. He said sanitation and some social distancing measures should continue, especially for older Oklahomans.

"We're made for social distancing," he said, referring to the Oklahoma's relatively low population density compared to most virus hot spots.

Asked by Moore if he expects college football to resume in the fall, Stitt said it is too soon to say.

"I have not spoken to the NCAA," Stitt said. "I think America would love to see a college football season. How that plays out with fans and social distancing, I think it's too early to tell. ... I know speaking for my state, we would like to do it."

FreedomWorks said its ratings take into account the severity of the epidemic in each state, "the need to keep ... citizens safe and healthy" and governors' actions regarding "lockdown orders, business closures, hospital and outdoor activity orders, and the degree of punitive actions on enforcing these measures.

"Most importantly," the report said, "we measure the start dates for reopening."

The organization said it believes the longer states remain "closed," the more severe the economic consequences are likely to be.

"You're going to have body bags of businesses that will never recover," said Moore.