Campus police at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater are investigating a report of shots fired at Edmon Low Library.
Monica Roberts, a spokeswoman for the university, said about 11:20 a.m. that the reports are unconfirmed, but police have secured the area and are checking the building.
Roberts said it's possible the sounds could have been related to construction work ongoing on the library's fifth floor.
Students received an automated alert and were asked to stay away from the area about 11:15 a.m.
Officers were still searching the building at noon.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.