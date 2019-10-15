Hargis OSU (copy)

Students walk past Edmon Low Library at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater on Feb. 14. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

 Matt Barnard

Campus police at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater are investigating a report of shots fired at Edmon Low Library. 

Monica Roberts, a spokeswoman for the university, said about 11:20 a.m. that the reports are unconfirmed, but police have secured the area and are checking the building. 

Roberts said it's possible the sounds could have been related to construction work ongoing on the library's fifth floor.

Students received an automated alert and were asked to stay away from the area about 11:15 a.m. 

Officers were still searching the building at noon. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you