Tests on seven more Oklahoma patients have found COVID-19, bringing the state's total cases to 17.

Most of the cases in Oklahoma are in the 18-49 age range, with eight patients; nine of the cases are patients older than 49.

According to a news release, testing materials remain in short supply. "Patients are encouraged to consult their physician or public health professional about their symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Clinicians may recommend testing for other respiratory illnesses, including flu, before recommending a COVID-19 test."

Tulsa County has three cases confirmed; Oklahoma City has six as of Tuesday morning. Kay and Canadian counties each have two cases.