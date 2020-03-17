The stadium's seats sit empty during a Korean Basketball League match in Incheon, South Korea, on Feb. 26, 2020. The basketball game was held without spectators as a precaution against COVID-19.
In the capital of Seoul, drive-through virus testing centers began operating, with workers dressed head-to-toe in white protective suits leaning into cars with mouth swabs. Troops were also dispatched across the city to spray streets and alleys with disinfectants.
The province surrounding Seoul has threatened to shut down nearly 140 churches; an administrative order requires the churches to list the names of attendants, screen them for fever and ensure that they wear masks and are at least 2 meters apart until March 29. Churches that fail to abide by the order may be closed and fine as much as $2,400. More than 70 of the province’s COVID-19 cases have been connected to gatherings at Protestant churches; 46 came from one small church.
Health authorities in South Korea have been actively using personal information — including immigration, public transportation, credit card and smartphone GPS data — to track patients and their contacts. Details about the places that patients visited before testing positive are posted online and shared through smartphone alerts to others.
Markets were shuttered while South Korea's military sent hundreds of its doctors and soldiers to aid in treatment and quarantines. Bishops in South Korea shuttered churches for what they said was the first time in the Catholic Church’s 236-year history there.
The National Assembly passed a law strengthening the punishment for those violating self-isolation, more than tripling the fine and adding the possibility of a year in prison.
A third delay of new school terms nationwide would have them reopening April 6, five weeks later than usual.