Chapman Foundations Management, which oversees private foundations for the H.A. and Mary K. Chapman Charitable Trust and the Mary K. Chapman Foundations, has announced the appointment of Andie Doyle to the board of trustees.
“I’m honored to continue serving the Chapman Foundations as a member of the board of trustees,” said Doyle, program officer for Chapman Foundations Management LLC.
Doyle is a Tulsa native and has served as program officer for the Chapman Trusts for more than 18 years. She resides in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Doyle serves as vice chair for both the Pikes Peak Community Foundation and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, and serves on the trustee council for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation.
The Mary K. Chapman Charitable Trust and Foundations provide financial contributions to projects in education, health and human services, civic and community initiatives, the arts, and nature and wildlife protection, mainly in Oklahoma and Colorado.