The Cherokee Nation’s business arm will introduce a plan to increase wages for certain hourly employees.
Cherokee Nation Businesses "prides itself on being an employer of choice that offers attractive benefit packages and a plethora of career options, as well as competitive wages," it said in a news release.
The announcement is planned at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at CNB Engineering & Manufacturing, One Cherokee Circle, in Stilwell.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and CNB Chief Executive Officer Chuck Garrett will be among the speakers, according to a news release.
CNB began evaluating its entry-level wages when Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced a wage increase for tribal employees last month.
Cherokee Nation Businesses employs more than 7,560 people in 47 states, 25 countries and two U.S. territories. It includes engineering, manufacturing, telecommunications, and hospitality, including casinos, hotels, golf courses and restaurants.
As the holding company for the tribe’s for-profit businesses, CNB pays a direct dividend of 37% of its profits to the tribe for services such as housing, health care, education and social services.
The remaining 63% is reinvested into growing jobs, wages, business development and special projects, such as new health care facilities construction.
The company contributes significantly to Cherokee Nation’s $2.16 billion economic impact on northeast Oklahoma, it said.