OKLAHOMA CITY — The Cherokee Nation’s lawsuit against opioid distributors and pharmacies has been sent back to federal court in Muskogee, where it is expected to become a bellwether test case in efforts to find a global solution to the thousands of lawsuits filed over the United States’ opioid epidemic.
This is a “good thing,” said Sara Hill, attorney general for the Cherokee Nation. “We want our day in court. That’s why we filed the lawsuit. … We’re looking forward to getting a chance to put our case on.”
The Cherokee Nation’s lawsuit against Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and other major pharmacies and drug distributors had been just one of nearly 2,700 cases against opioid manufacturers, pharmacies and drug distributors that were bogged down in a federal multidistrict case in Ohio.
The cases had been consolidated there in an effort to conserve judicial resources by eliminating duplication.