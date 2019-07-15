TAHLEQUAH — The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council declined a controversial proposed five-figure pay raise for the tribe’s elected officials on Monday night.
Before a vocal crowd in the council chambers Monday night, the council voted 12-4-1 to adopt the No Pay Raise For Elected Officials Act of 2019 and reject a proposal from the Cherokee Nation’s Citizens Compensation Committee that recommended pay increases ranging from 26 percent for Tribal Council Speaker Joe Byrd to 104 percent for the incoming deputy chief.
Voting to reject the raises were Byrd, David Walkingstick, Shawn Crittenden, Dick Lay, Harley Buzzard, Mary Baker Shaw, Mike Dobbins, Canaan Duncan, Mike Shambaugh, Buel Anglen, E.O. Smith and Janees Taylor.
Deputy Chief-elect Bryan Warner abstained, drawing applause from attendees.
However, the proposal barely made it onto the meeting agenda.
Since the legislation was approved by a council committee after the council’s Monday agenda was published, a two-thirds vote was required to even consider the bill. Under Cherokee Nation law, the Citizens Compensation Committee’s recommendation would have become law automatically on Aug. 14 had the council not approved legislation to reject it, prompting questions of whether inaction Monday would make the bill moot.
The bare minimum — 12 — backed adding the bill to the meeting’s agenda.
“If we can’t get 12 people to even vote to put it on the agenda, that’s sad,” Lay said.
As presented, the proposal called for Principal Chief-elect Chuck Hoskin Jr. to make $350,000 per year upon taking office next month. That would have been an 84 percent increase from outgoing Principal Chief Bill John Baker’s salary of $190,000. Warner would have been paid $233,333, compared to outgoing Deputy Chief Joe Crittenden’s $114,000 salary.
Additionally, Byrd would have received $95,000 as speaker; Deputy Speaker Victoria Vazquez would have received $90,000; and the remaining 15 councilors each would have been paid $85,000.
The five-member Citizens Compensation Committee meets every four years to offer its input on elected officials’ salaries. The executive branch is responsible for appointing two members, while another two members are appointed by the legislative branch. Those four select the fifth member.
The measure now goes to Principal Chief Bill John Baker for his signature or veto.
Earlier in the day, the council’s Rules Committee had narrowly approved the rejection measure before a standing room-only crowd.
Several councilors who spoke before the committee noted a desire for additional funding for tribal services, including health care.
“We have elders that we need to do better by,” said Shawn Crittenden, one of the authors of the No Pay Raise For Elected Officials Act of 2019. “People sent me here not because I’m good looking but because they have faith in me to be their voice.
“There’s still a lot of red tape and hurdles for our Cherokee citizens to go through to receive tribal services. My people made it very, very, very clear to me that for them, the time is not right for such a significant pay raise.”
There were also objections to the timing of the committee’s recommendations. Although the group started meeting in February, it did not issue its recommendations until after the tribe’s contentious general election.
“We need to have community meetings to address these recommendations,” Byrd said. “This should have been brought up in January or February. To bring it up in June or July is not fair.”