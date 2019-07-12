Amid a debate over recommended pay raises for tribal leaders amounting in some instances to more than 80%, a member of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council has introduced legislation to provide raises for all employees.
David Walkingstick said in a social media post that he introduced a bill Thursday "that will provide pay raises of $2,000 to $3,000 for all Cherokee Nation employees and employees of its entities like Cherokee Nation Businesses and Cherokee Nation Industries."
A report from the Cherokee Nation Compensation Committee submitted before the July 4 holiday recommends pay increases ranging from 26% for Tribal Council Speaker Joe Byrd to 104% for the deputy chief. If approved, Principal Chief-elect Chuck Hoskin Jr. would make $350,000 per year upon taking office next month, or an 84% increase over outgoing Principal Chief Bill John Baker’s salary of $190,000.
"While the Tribal Council debates massive pay raises for our elected officials, we have many employees who work multiple jobs, long hours, and are still struggling to make ends meet," Walkingstick said.
A five-member compensation committee meets every four years to offer input on elected officials’ salaries. As per Cherokee Nation law, raises proposed by the committee automatically take effect within 30 days unless legislation comes through Tribal Council.
Walkingstick, along with other tribal councilors Dick Lay and Shawn Crittenden, on July 6 filed legislation titled The No Pay Raise for Elected Officials Act of 2019; at a meeting set for Monday, a Tribal Council committee is expected to take up the issue.
“If we hike salaries for our political elites while our citizens go without adequate housing and health care and our hard-working Cherokee Nation employees go underpaid, we will be sending a message to the world that the Cherokee Nation does not care about its people,” Walkingstick said in a news release.
Walkingstick said he expected a vote Monday on his proposed raises for Cherokee Nation employees.
The Cherokee Nation Rules Committee meets at 11 a.m. Monday at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex, 17675 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah.
In his recent campaign for Cherokee Nation principal chief, Walkingstick was disqualified before the June 4 election for accepting in-kind campaign donations from a company or political action committee.