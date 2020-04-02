Influenza's death toll in Oklahoma rose to 79 in the past week after four people, including a child, died from the virus.
Two children between age 5 and 17, and one child younger than 4 years old have died from the flu this season, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
One minor child and three adults older than 50 died recently due to complications from the flu, according to the past week of flu data reporting. Tulsa County has seen a total of 14 flu-related deaths.
There were only 38 new hospitalizations reported for late March. There have been a total of 3,377 flu-related hospitalizations for 2019-20 flu season, approximately September to May.
The flu strikes suddenly and can last several days. The Health Department recommends the flu vaccine as the No. 1 defense against contracting the virus or lessening its symptoms. Symptoms vary by age but can include:
• Fever/chills
• Sore throat, cough
• Muscle aches, fatigue
• Headache, runny or stuffy nose
Symptoms can develop into more complex complications, such as pneumonia, bronchitis or sinus and ear infections, and adversely affect those already suffering from a medical condition like heart or lung disease.
Officials urge those experiencing symptoms to consult with a primary care provider as soon as possible.