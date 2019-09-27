2016-05-11 bal-ohpc (copy)

Trooper Basheer Jackson tells children at Summit Christian Academy in Broken Arrow in 2016 that his job is much the same as a police officer's. He cautioned them about the importance of seat belts. The worst part of his job, he said, is having to tell someone a loved one has passed away. Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is the only state that doesn’t require most or all children to wear seat belts when sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.

Supporters of stronger seat belt laws hope that after four years of trying to beef up Oklahoma’s child seat belt laws, next year will be the year Oklahoma’s Legislature gets on board.

Vehicle collisions are the No. 1 cause of death for Oklahoma children age 8 and older. In 2017, 16 Oklahoma children in that age range died, and 67 were injured in vehicle collisions, according to Oklahoma Highway Safety Office data.

Child safety advocates say the glaring statistic runs counter to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s goal to make Oklahoma a top 10 state.

