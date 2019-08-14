TAHLEQUAH — While introducing his son as the next Principal Chief, Chuck Hoskin Sr., relayed a story of how as a young boy, Chuck Hoskin Jr. was gravely ill and spent many days in an intensive care unit fighting meningitis.
“After many long days in ICU we took him home,” the elder Hoskin told the crowd of 1,500 people crowded into the Chota Conference Center at the Cherokee Nation Casino.
Choked with emotion, Hoskin looked toward his son saying, “the doctor said God must have big plans for him.”
January Hoskin held a Bible for her husband’s hand to lay on as Cherokee Nation Justice John Garrett administered the Oath. Hoskin will serve as the 18th constitutionally elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation for the next four years.
“My father’s journey into public service nearly 25 years ago paved the way for this day,” said Hoskin Jr.
Hoskin spoke of “moving forward — together” and building “an economy where children who grow up in small towns across the Cherokee Nation can raise families, grow old and watch the next generation grow up.”
A young Cherokee can leave home, get an education, and can come back to run a business or “become a doctor in our state-of-the-art health system,” Hoskin said.
Hoskin addressed protecting the land, air, water and the Cherokee Nation language.
“Moving forward, together, is how we rebuilt after or removal,” Hoskin said. “Moving forward, together, is how we created a great society and rebuilt our great democracy.”
Hoskin calling on the Cherokee people to once again unify and move forward together — not to rally around a politician or a Chief — but to rally together.
Saying he was proud to the Principal Chief, Hoskin said “politicians and chiefs come and they go,”
Future generations will measure Cherokee Nation by its commitment to each other as countrymen and committed to the tribe’s great democracy.
During his inaugural address, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner spoke of “loving each other and fighting for each other” and responding to issues with patience and kindness.
“Peacemakers plant seeds of peace and reap a harvest of righteousness,” Warner said.
Also sworn were Cherokee Nation council members: including District 1 Councilor, Rex Jordan; District 3 Councilor, Wes Nofire; District 6 Councilor, Daryl Legg; District 8 Councilor, Shawn Crittenden; District 12 Councilor, Dora L. Smith Patzkowski; District 13 Councilor, Joe Deere; District 14 Councilor, Keith Austin and At-Large Councilor Julia Coates.
Hoskin is the second elected Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation from Vinita, the first being Thomas Buffington, who served from 1899-1903. He previously served as the tribe’s Secretary of State, was a council member representing District 11 for six years.
Warner, of Sallisaw, served as the District 6 representative for four years and was Carl Albert State College campus director. He was appointed to the Tribal Advisory Committee for the Center for Disease Control.