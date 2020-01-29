The city of Pawhuska fired its police chief on Monday, though an investigation into his alleged misconduct has not yet been completed.
City Manager Dave Neely confirmed that Nick Silva was fired from the Pawhuska Police Department via certified mail, but he declined to comment further and referred other questions to the District Attorney’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Silva was suspended with pay about two weeks ago after the Osage County District Attorney’s Office asked the OSBI to look into allegations of Pawhuska police employees mishandling a confidential informant.
District Attorney Mike Fisher confirmed Silva was one of several officers being investigated under the allegations and referred further questions to the OSBI.
An OSBI spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing.
This is the second time Silva has been fired from his position as chief of the department. The first came in midsummer, when an outgoing city manager fired him unexpectedly.
The interim city manager rehired him about a week later.
“They offered me an apology in an informal manner: just ‘We’re sorry, and we didn’t know what was taking place,’” Silva said then. “We just had a good conversation, the city attorney and myself, man to man. And of course (the interim manager) and I talked and discussed the furtherance of how the department’s going to go.
“They said, ‘We love what you were doing. Keep it up, and just keep moving forward the way you were going.’ ”
Lorrie Hennesy, who has served as Pawhuska school resource officer for more than a year, was selected as interim chief.
