From a raucous marathon session in Norman to a low-key civics lesson in Yukon, congressional town hall meetings last week reflected Oklahomans’ concerns about trade, guns, immigration, campaign money, climate change, election security, the national debt and — most passionately — President Donald Trump.
“I don’t control his Twitter feed,’’ U.S. Rep. Tom Cole told a woman in Norman who complained about Trump’s social media insults.
“I control my Twitter feed. I also can’t police everyone in America.”
Cole, R-Moore, spent about four hours on his feet answering questions from an audience of about 200 people in Norman on Monday night, then did a telephone town hall on Tuesday and a nearly four-hour town hall in Chickasha in front of about 40 people. The Norman crowd clearly came to challenge Cole on many of his positions and did so loudly throughout the evening.