A convicted robber from Tulsa was killed during a statewide prison riot that corrections officials said was “coordinated gang-related violence.”
Chad Burns, 27, died during the weekend riot, Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Elliott said in a news release Tuesday. Burns was serving a 15-year sentence on felony convictions, including multiple armed robberies.
Inmates at six prisons began fighting Saturday, resulting in Burns’ death and the hospitalization of 36 inmates. Elliott said eight of those inmates remained hospitalized Tuesday morning.
Several corrections officers were also injured, he said.
Interim DOC Director Scott Crow said in a prepared statement that a lockdown at all state prisons will continue for an undetermined length of time.
“Locking down the entire state was a decision we made to keep inmates and our staff safe,” Crow said. “We were faced with a dangerous situation that was rapidly spreading across the state.”
He said the lockdown “appears to have stopped the violence from spreading.”
“This is in no way intended to penalize the thousands of state inmates who did not participate in this violence,” Crow said. “We thank their families for continuing to be patient with us as we get to the bottom of what happened and bring those responsible to justice.”
Burns, the Tulsa man who died, pleaded guilty in April 2016 to multiple armed robberies and other felonies. Police arrested him in late 2015 after a pursuit that spanned several miles across south Tulsa.
Police attempted to pull over a vehicle occupied by Burns near the Interstate 44 entrance ramp from Peoria Avenue, the Tulsa World previously reported. The vehicle collided with several other vehicles at a 61st Street intersection. Officers arrested Burns and two others.
Officers recovered “a large amount of property” from the car that reportedly linked the three to an attempted burglary as well as a series of car burglaries in Jenks. Burns was also implicated in a series of robberies at sandwich shops in the days leading up to the police pursuit.
Details about Burns’ death were unavailable Tuesday evening.
Elliott said the violence likely stemmed from racial tensions and a dispute between two prison gangs.
Facilities will remain locked down, with inmates confined to their cells and visitation canceled, until four separate divisions of DOC — the agency’s leadership, the Inspector General, the Office of Fugitive Apprehension and investigative agents — determine that normal operations can resume.
The fights were in the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita, the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, the William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply, the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown and the Lawton Correctional Center.