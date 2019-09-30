High temperatures will continue to be in the 90s through Wednesday in the Tulsa area, until a strong cold front finally moves through the area, forecasters said.
"Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop on Wednesday afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"There will be the potential for a few strong or severe storms, with the main threat of damaging wind gusts possible. Much cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday behind the front."
As of Monday, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman had parts of far northeast Oklahoma in the "marginal" risk category for severe weather, the lowest on a five-tier scale.
Temperatures are expected to drop nearly 20 degrees Thursday, following the passage of the front, forecasters said.
The normal high temperature for Sept. 30 in Tulsa is 78 degrees.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. North wind around 10 mph.
Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.