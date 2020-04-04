Workers to distribute food, medicine
Oklahoma-based Green Country Industrial Workers of the World will begin a free food and medicine distribution program to aid those in need in the Tulsa area.
The first delivery is scheduled for Monday and will continue through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Quick response from the community providing our union with our base of operations for donations and storage, has allowed our union to quickly organize a response to the Corona Virus pandemic in a way to minimize loss-of-life due to job loss and homelessness,” GCIWW said in a statement.
Green Country Industrial Workers of the World has also partnered with the Socialist Rifle Association to help handle and distribute supplies.
The organization says it needs thermometers, plastic bins, plastic and paper bags, disposable gloves and basic medical supplies such as over-the-counter medicines, supplements and sports drinks.
Donation pickup can be arranged by emailing greencountryiww@protonmail.com
OSU Healthcare Center to hold blood drive
The OSU Medicine Healthcare Center is hosting a blood drive to assist with dwindling donations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“During this COVID-19 pandemic most of our patient care visits are conducted using telehealth services, so we have plenty of room in our large parking lot. OSU Medicine wants to support our community during this public health crisis, and this is a way that we can continue do that,” said Dr. Lora Cotton, interim chair of Family Medicine department at OSU Center for Health Sciences in a news release.
The mobile blood drive is scheduled Thursday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2345 Southwest Blvd.
Donors are asked to visit yourbloodinstitute.org or call 877-340-8777 to make an appointment.