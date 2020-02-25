Oklahomans' risk for Coronavirus remains low, given there are no confirmed cases of it here nor any potential instances of it under investigation, state health officials said Tuesday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health encouraged residents to adhere to new federal travel advisories issued because of community spread of the respiratory virus in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Iran and Italy.
Community spread — occurrences with no known source of exposure — hasn't reached the U.S. yet, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Sunday, officials have diagnosed only 14 isolated cases tied to travel in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington and Wisconsin.
The CDC announced Tuesday that it's not a question of if but when and how severe Coronavirus will be once it spreads in the U.S., based on what other countries have experienced so far.
Rachel Clinton, epidemiologist with the State Health Department, said travel is the primary risk factor for an Oklahoma resident to acquire the virus. She said it transmits in the same manner as the flu, through coughing, sneezing and close personal contact.
Clinton said to follow advisories that recommend avoiding all nonessential travel to China and South Korea, as well as for older adults or those with chronic medical conditions to avoid Japan, Iran and Italy.
"Really, aside from that, it's just normal common sense things — avoiding sick people and washing your hands," Clinton said.
Coronavirus presents similar to a flu, with fever, cough and shortness of breath. Clinton said early epidemiological data indicates the virus to be on the mild side, with 5% to 10% of cases severe enough to require hospitalization with pneumonia as a side-effect.
To be considered as a possible Coronavirus case in the U.S. right now there must be a travel component or close contact with a lab-confirmed case, she said.
"So still the threat to the general public at this time is low," Clinton said.
She said flu masks aren't recommended for the general public to protect against Coronavirus.
Masks are more helpful in health-care settings because medical professionals are at a higher risk, she said, but the best large-scale control method involves common sense: stay home when sick, avoid congregate settings, cover coughs and sneezes, and wash hands.
"I think sometimes (masks) can give a false sense of protection," Clinton said.
California has the most confirmed cases at eight, with the other five states experiencing only one or two.
Clinton said a population center with higher volumes of travel such as Los Angeles or Chicago might be anticipated to be more likely to see the virus' spread first. However, she said it's too early and difficult to predict that outcome, so whether Oklahoma is less likely than any other state to see community spread is unclear.
"Anytime we have an emerging pathogen or outbreak, it's always really hard to predict," Clinton said.