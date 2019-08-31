OK PERMITLESS GUN CARRY FIREARMS (copy)

Jennifer Birch with Moms Demand Action speaks next to Rep. Jason Lowe as they give an update on the petition effort to suspend Oklahoma's new permitless carry law and put a referendum on the 2020 ballot to allow for a statewide vote on the issue, at the Lowe Law Firm, 228 Robert S Kerr Ave. Suite 630, in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. [Nate Billings/The Oklahoman]

 NATE BILLINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has asked organizers behind a petition to halt the state’s new permitless carry law to provide a final count before it moves forward in reviewing a legal challenge to the petition effort.

On Thursday, petitions were submitted seeking to stop a new state law that would allow most Oklahomans to carry a gun without training or a license.

If 59,320 valid signatures are confirmed, it would also force a statewide vote on the issue next year.

Petition organizers said they believe they came close to reaching their goal despite just a two-week period for gathering signatures.

