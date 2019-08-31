OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has asked organizers behind a petition to halt the state’s new permitless carry law to provide a final count before it moves forward in reviewing a legal challenge to the petition effort.
On Thursday, petitions were submitted seeking to stop a new state law that would allow most Oklahomans to carry a gun without training or a license.
If 59,320 valid signatures are confirmed, it would also force a statewide vote on the issue next year.
Petition organizers said they believe they came close to reaching their goal despite just a two-week period for gathering signatures.